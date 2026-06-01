New ATV and UTV rules take effect

New rule changes for ATV and UTV riders take effect Monday, June 1st, in Wisconsin.

The updates include a requirement that everyone in a UTV wear a seatbelt.

You also cannot tow things with a person on them down a trail or a route using an ATV or UTV.

You can tow people on ice, but it’s limited to 10 miles an hour.

Window tint restrictions are now in place for UTV’s.

In addition, anyone who intentionally causes damage with an ATV or UTV can be required to pay up to three times the cost to repair the damage.

"As always ride safe by wearing your helmets and seatbelts, knowing the rules and riding sober," said Lt. Jacob Holsclaw, DNR off-highway vehicle administrator.

For questions or clarification regarding these new rules, contact your local DNR conservation warden or DNR Customer Service at 888-936-7463 (888-WDNRINFO).

Learn more about riding safely in Wisconsin and sign up for a safety course on the DNR’s website.