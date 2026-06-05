Free Fun Weekend takes place in Wisconsin June 6th and 7th

Wisconsin gives out free samples this weekend.

The 14th annual Free Fun Weekend is this Saturday and Sunday, June 6th and 7th.

State park admission fees, fishing licenses and trail passes are waived for all visitors.

"If you’ve never checked out a Wisconsin state park before, Free Fun Weekend is the perfect opportunity to come visit for the first time," said Management. "Bring your friends and family to enjoy a day at the beach, have a picnic or go for a hike."

It’s also an opportunity to try out fishing before purchasing an annual fishing license.

"This is a great chance to try fishing yourself, introduce a child or catch a fresh meal," said Justine Hasz, DNR Bureau Director of Fisheries Management.

"Even if you don’t have fishing gear, you can still get involved. The DNR has tackle loaner sites across the state, and if you need to locate a place to fish, the Wisconsin Fishing Finder can help you do just that."

Fishing regulations such as bag limits do remain in effect, you just don’t need a license.

Before heading to a state park, trail or waterbody near you, there are a few helpful things to know:

State Parks



Vehicle admission passes will not be required.

Most state parks and trails will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Programs and events are posted on the DNR Events calendar.

New merchandise is available at select properties, including decorative stickers designed by DNR staff.

Join us to celebrate National Trails Day, which falls on Saturday, June 6 during Free Fun Weekend.

Trails



Trail passes will not be required for both residents and nonresidents.

All linear/rail trails, including ATV and horseback riding trails, will be open to the public.

ATVs, UTVs and OHMs are exempt from registration requirements. Resident and nonresident all-terrain vehicle operators do not need a trail pass to ride state ATV trails.

Fishing

