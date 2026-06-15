New option to buy state park passes in Wisconsin

Wisconsin residents will have an easy new way to pick up a state park pass.

They’ll be able to order a state park and forest vehicle admission pass while renewing their registration.

It’s a partnership between the DMV and the DNR.

“I made it clear since Day One that, in this administration, we would work to connect the dots to meet Wisconsinites where they are with the services they need to make life a little easier, and that’s exactly what we are celebrating with this new partnership,” said Gov. Evers. “By enabling folks to get their state park pass when they renew their vehicle registration, we’re not only streamlining the process and making it easier for Wisconsinites, but we’re also encouraging folks to get their park pass year after year, ensuring they can enjoy our beautiful outdoor spaces in all four seasons and generating needed revenue for our state.”

If you order a pass while renewing your registration, the pass will arrive in the same mailing with the registration sticker for your license plate.

The state park pass is valid for 12 months from the date of purchase.

“Nearly 3 million Wisconsin vehicle registrations are renewed online each year,” said WisDOT Secretary Kristina Boardman. “Through this partnership with the DNR, more people will be reminded and inspired to purchase a state park pass along with their annual plate renewal. We’re uniting state resources so more people can enjoy Wisconsin’s natural resources.”

When Wisconsinites renew their vehicle registration online at wisconsindmv.gov/renew, they will have the option to purchase a state park pass at the same time.

Additional state park vehicle admission passes can be purchased online on the DNR’s Wisconsin State Parks webpage, at individual state park system properties, or from DNR service centers.