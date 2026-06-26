Planning process underway for segment of Wolf River State Trail in Langlade County

Planning is underway for the future of the portion of the Wolf River State Trail in Langlade County.

The DNR is now seeking public comment.

Erin Rieser, Property Planning Section Manager for the Wisconsin DNR, spoke recently with the Natural Resources Board about the effort.

“The trail in Langlade County has 20.9 miles of developed trail with another 2.45 miles of undeveloped portion at the southern end,” said Rieser.

“We already have a few questions that we know we're going to have to address through the planning process such as connectivity of the trail to the larger network as well as authorized uses on the trail. We're also going to be seeking a new cooperative partner to assist in managing and maintaining the trail and having a new plan that outlines the future 10 to 15 years of what we would like to see on this trail will help us secure that partner.”

The Natural Resources Board approved going ahead with the planning process for the portion of the trail in Langlade County.

The full length of the Wolf River State Trail corridor extends 44 miles on a former rail corridor from the Menominee and Langlade County line, north through Langlade County and into Forest County.

The Forest County portion of the trail is managed in partnership with the county.

Planning for the Forest County portion of the trail was part of the North Central Forest Regional Master Plan approved in April.

Members of the public are invited to learn more about the Wolf River State Trail, become engaged in the DNR’s planning process and share their thoughts on the future use and management of DNR properties in the region by visiting the DNR’s Wolf River State Trail (Langlade County) Master Plan webpage and/or by attending the public meeting and open house hosted by the DNR on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at the Antigo Public Library. DNR staff will give a short presentation at 6 p.m.

In addition to attending the public meeting to submit comments and questions, the public is encouraged to submit their input by U.S. mail, email, phone or through the DNR’s online survey form found on the Wolf River State Trail Master Plan webpage.