Citizens can submit ideas for Conservation Congress consideration

The Wisconsin Conservation Congress provides advice to state wildlife managers, but they need to get their ideas from somewhere.

People in Wisconsin are being invited to submit proposed resolutions for next year’s spring hearings.

Concerns submitted must have a statewide impact and be achievable.

Ideas can start being submitted online starting August 1st.

An individual resident may submit no more than two resolutions per year. Those interested in submitting a resolution are encouraged to reach out to the resolution review committee or their WCC County Chair for guidance in drafting a resolution.

The review committee contact information and additional tips on preparing a resolution are available on the WCC and DNR’s Spring Hearings webpage.

Resolutions will be accepted until Monday, Feb. 8, 2027 at midnight.