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Special focus placed on impaired boating

WXPR | By John Burton,
Wisconsin DNR
Published July 3, 2026 at 6:13 AM CDT
Wisconsin DNR Conservation Warden Tim Otto patrols Boom Lake on July 3rd.
Katie Thoresen
/
WXPR
Wisconsin DNR Conservation Warden patrolling Boom Lake

A special focus will be placed on keeping impaired boaters off the water this holiday weekend.

Operation Dry Water is a nationwide effort.

In Wisconsin, conservation wardens will focus on education, compliance checks and efforts to remove impaired operators from the water.

"Boating is an incredibly popular pastime in Wisconsin, especially on summer holiday weekends," said Lt. John Sinclair, DNR Boating Law Administrator. "Unfortunately, with that increased traffic comes more people who choose to operate their boats drunk or high. Boating under the influence is irresponsible, illegal and puts everyone at risk. Make the right choice."

The Wisconsin DNR urges boaters, operators and passengers to boat sober, wear a life jacket and respect others on the water.

Boaters can expect to see an increased law enforcement presence on the water and at the launches during Operation Dry Water.

Alcohol use remains a leading factor in boating deaths nationwide.

In 2025, one-third of Wisconsin’s 15 fatal boating incidents involved alcohol.

Learn more about the campaign on the Operation Dry Water website.
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Outdoors, Leisure, and Sports BoatingBoating safetyalcoholWisconsin DNRWXPR News
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