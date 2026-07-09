New option to purchase state park passes proving popular

Wisconsin residents seem to be responding positively to a new option to buy a state park pass.

You can now get a state park and forest vehicle admission pass while you’re renewing your vehicle registration.

Wisconsin DNR Secretary Karen Hyun told the Natural Resources Board recently they saw an impact as the program rolled out.

“An uptick in state park pass purchases, because it’s very easy for the public to use it, so it’s pretty seamless. So I’m really excited about that progress and the work with DOT and thankful for the partnership there,” said Hyun.

Governor Tony Evers spoke of the value of the program.

“By enabling folks to get their state park pass when they renew their registration, we’re streamlining the process and making it easier for Wisconsinites to get the state services they need,” said Evers.“Not only that, but we’re also encouraging folks to get their state park pass year after year, and that means consistent revenue coming into the state.”

If you order a pass while renewing your registration, the pass will arrive in the same mailing with the registration sticker for your license plate.

A state park pass is valid for 12 months from the date of purchase.