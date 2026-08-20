Natural Resources Board approves Willow Flowage addition

The Willow Flowage Scenic Waters Area in Oneida County will be getting a little bigger.

The Natural Resources Board has approved buying 77 acres of land from the Kenneth W. Aldridge Living Trust.

DNR Real Estate Section Manager Kaylin Helm described the property.

“The parcel is located entirely within the Willow Flowage Scenic Waters Area project boundary and is accessible to the public through adjacent department owned land to the south and its frontage on Camp Nine Road,” said Helm. “Acquisition of the subject property would add one and a half miles of river frontage and additional recreational opportunities in this area. This corridor is very popular for canoeing and kayaking fishing and wildlife viewing and it's known for its undeveloped nature and solitude.”

Resolutions of support for the acquisition had been received from the Town of Minocqua and Oneida County.

The Natural Resources Board approved a deal to purchase the property using $231-thousand-dollars from the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program.

The Willow Flowage Scenic Waters area was established in 1997 to preserve the undeveloped character and scenic beauty of the area for future generations.