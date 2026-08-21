More processors and hunters sought to participate in deer donation program

Meat processors are needed to help get venison to hungry people.

The Wisconsin DNR encourages both hunters and meat processors to participate in the DNR’s Deer Donation Program.

The program helps stock food pantries and supports residents in need throughout the state.

Since the program began in 2000, hunters have donated over 100,000 deer, which were processed into over four million pounds of ground venison.

The DNR is increasing the reimbursement rate for meat processors that accept deer donations through the program.

From now on, meat processors will be reimbursed $125 per deer, or $135 per deer if CWD testing was required.

If you are interested in participating:

