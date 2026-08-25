Copper Peak construction underway to bring ski jumping back to Ironwood

Laying concrete over nearly two acres on a 37-degree angle is a major feat of engineering and construction.

Copper Peak President Bob Jacquart says it’s been amazing watching the crew’s work.

“What they're doing is unheard of. We've got construction schools, schools with construction classes or engineering schools, UMD's been here, Michigan Tech's been over here because, to an engineer, this is not an office building or a road, the typical flat road or the square office building. This is something really unique, so it's pretty cool,” said Jacquart.

By the end of this year, phase one of construction on Copper Peak is expected to be completed. That’s concrete on the whole landing hill, steps on both sides, and fencing all around.

Copper Peak

A roped net needs to be laid over the concrete before snow starts pilling up.

“It's one inch rope, 12-inch squares, big, big net,” said Jacquart. “That's screwed into the concrete and hanging from the top. That's to give grit to this somewhat slippery concrete so that a lot of snow doesn't build up on Copper Peak and avalanche down.”

The next phase will be the steel work.

The work being done is funded by a $20 million grant from the Michigan DNR as well as donors.

Jacquart says they’ve been working with some big companies to get this project over the finish line.

“What I found is you want to get them excited about something, ask them if they want to help put an American on a podium at the Olympics,” said Jacquart.

Jacquart says one of the goals with this project is to get Americans from finishing 16th out of 22 nations and into the top five.

It would bring in world ski jump competitions and give ski jumpers a place to practice.

Jacquart says he’s been humbled by the local, regional, national, and international interest in this project.

“The Norwegians have a ton of pride for this sport of ski jumping. I mean, they stick out their chest and say, ‘We are Norway. We founded this,’” said Jacquart. “They believe that the best next step for this sport is Copper Peak and the U.S. team being better.”

In 2022, Norway and the U.S. entered into a partnership to help improve American ski jumping.

A rendering of what Copper Peak will look like when construction is finished. / Copper Peak The Copper Peak site plan

Another major goal of the project is to bring an economic boost to the region.

“We're going to fill up hotels in just about any of your listening audience because we don't have the capacity in Ironwood, and ski jumping fans don't mind a one-hour drive to the to the tournament. They're used to that,” said Jacquart. “The thought of having such an impact on such a large region with this much work is what's driving most of us.”

Another part of the project Copper Peak is raising money for is the 50,000 landing mats that will lay like shingles on the hill.

They’re asking for $300 donations to cover the cost of one of the mats. You can learn more about that effort at jumpinforcopperpeak.com.

Jacquart is hoping for October 2028 for reopening the ski jump.

Copper Peak’s Adventure Ride to the top of the skip jump is only open Sundays as construction continues.

Jacquart asks people to please follow the road closed signs and stay away from the site during the other days of the week.

He encourages people to check the Copper Peak Facebook page for updates.

