Fall park plans in Rhinelander

Those who want to make a splash in Rhinelander only have a couple of weeks left to do it.

Rhinelander City Government has announced the Hodag Park Splash pad will shut down for the season on September 14th.

Some work is also coming up at Pioneer Park, which will impact the fun there.

On September 8th, the Pioneer Park playground will begin to be dismantled and will not be usable.

That’s to prepare for new playground equipment to be installed.

The city says the old equipment will be recycled and will not be sold or given away.

Playgrounds at Hodag Park and Sarocka Park will still be available.