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Those hunting deer reminded to watch out for elk

WXPR | By John Burton,
Wisconsin DNR
Published September 11, 2026 at 7:13 AM CDT
Comparison of an elk and a deer
Wisconsin DNR
Comparison of an elk and a deer

As Wisconsin’s archery deer season opens Saturday, hunters are reminded to watch out for elk.

Elk are primarily in Wisconsin’s Northern and Central Elk Management Zones, but they can wander further, especially during the breeding season.

Illegally taking an elk, even by accident, can result in a fine and revocation of your hunting privileges.

How To Identify An Elk:

  • Adult elk are larger than adult deer. An adult elk stands about 1-2 feet taller than an adult deer at the shoulders. An elk calf will be about the same size as an adult white-tailed doe but will display similar coloration to adult elk.
  • Spot the difference in the antlers. White-tailed deer antlers curve forward, whereas elk antlers are larger and sweep back from their heads.
  • Look for color markings. Elk have a tan rump patch, black legs and a dark brown mane. Deer have legs the same color as their bodies, a white throat patch and a fluffy white tail.
  • Additional markers. Elk moving throughout the state may have noticeable markers, including colored ear tags or tracking collars. These collars are fixed around the neck and are typically orange in color, sometimes with a visible printed number.

See the differences between elk and white-tailed deer using the DNR’s comparison guide.
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