The 9-day gun deer season in Wisconsin opens November 21

The 2026 Gun Deer Season in Wisconsin opens on Saturday, November 21.

After a couple mild winters in a row, the deer population is expected to doing well heading into this season.

Deer and Elk Program Specialist Steven Burns says hunters should expect to see similar deer herd densities to last year.

“I encourage any hunter who has struggled to find deer in previous years to stay flexible and be open to trying new locations,” said Burns.

While deer density might good this season, deer movement might not be.

The 9-day gun deer season is pushed back this year due to a late Thanksgiving. This means the season is further away from the rut and the increased daytime deer activities that come with it.

Weather conditions will also play a big role. So far this month, temperatures have ranged from 4 to 23 degrees above average.

“If the above-average November temperatures persist, we're unlikely to see snow cover or truly brisk temperatures that typically favor hunter success,” said Burns. “The silver lining in that is that a warmer gun season, hunters may be able to spend increased time in the field. In fact, it might be the perfect opportunity to get younger or older hunters into the woods along with you.”

A reminder for those hunting in northern Wisconsin, the Deer Management Units changed in 2025.

Through Oct. 31, 2026, year-to-date sales for gun, bow, crossbow, sports and patron licenses reached 458,115. Of that total, 132,494 are for gun privileges only.

The 9-day gun deer season in Wisconsin runs November 21st through the 29th.

Michigan’s firearm deer season starts this Sunday and runs through November 30th.

