Deer Donation Program helps feed the hungry in Wisconsin

Hungry Wisconsin residents benefit when hunters participate in the Deer Donation Program.

The program helps stock food pantry shelves with ground venison made from donated deer.

Since the program began in the year 2000, hunters have donated more than 100,000 deer, totaling over 4 million pounds of ground venison.

"This program offers communities a great opportunity to both help manage local deer populations and provide families in need with quality lean meat," said Marcus Rufledt, deer donation program manager.

According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, almost 900,000 Wisconsin residents (about 15% of the state’s population) received food assistance at least once in 2025.

"Community pantries all over Wisconsin have seen a rise in demand for food assistance, especially for nutritious options like venison provided through the Deer Donation Program,” said Rufledt. “This program succeeds because a lot of everyday people do a little bit extra; we are confident hunters and volunteers will continue to meet the moment."

Deer processers at a number of locations across the state take part in the program.

Deer harvested outside Wisconsin cannot be donated.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services requires deer harvested in certain counties to be tested for chronic wasting disease (CWD) before or at the time of donation.

Hunters interested in participating can learn more by visiting the Wisconsin Deer Donation Program page at the DNR website.

Wisconsin’s firearm deer season begins Saturday, November 21st.