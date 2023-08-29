Jack Kelly / Wisconsin Watch
Jack Kelly joined Wisconsin Watch in August 2023 as a statehouse reporter. He previously was a Wisconsin Watch contributing reporter on judicial and environmental issues and covered the statehouse for the Capital Times. He has a bachelor’s degree from UW-Madison and a master’s degree from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.
-
Justices clashed publicly over rules changes and firing top administrator, but new records highlight key conflict over how quickly court business should move.