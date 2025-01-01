Margaret Shreiner / Wisconsin Watch

Margaret Shreiner joined Wisconsin Watch as a reporting intern in March 2025. She is currently attending UW-Madison’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication, pursuing a double major in journalism and history with a minor in digital media analytics. Margaret has also worked since 2023 with The Badger Herald — a student newspaper at UW-Madison — where she currently serves as the managing editor. Upon graduating in December 2025, she plans to earn a master’s in data science and pursue data-driven journalism.