Bob Martini - Conserving the Hardest Working River in America

In this edition of If These Woods Could Talk, Bob Martini shares first-hand knowledge of Wisconsin’s history at the forefront of water conservation policy. Bob has been speaking on this topic for decades and his expertise on the matter is evident. Hope you enjoy learning with Bob Martini.

If These Woods Could Talk is a production of The Rhinelander District Library and part of the WXPR Community Podcast Project, an initiative to amplify community voices. More info can be found at WXPR.org.

