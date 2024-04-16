Annelise Ryan - Beth in the Northwoods

If these woods could talk, they might tell you tales of antediluvian beasts and yet-unnamed nightmares that call the Northwoods home. Or you could read Annelise Ryan’s Monster Hunter Mysteries.

In advance of her appearance here at Rhinelander District Library, I was able to have a phone call with bestselling Wisconsin author Annelise Ryan, also known as Allyson K. Abbott, and also known by her real name, Beth Amos. Beth has been a Wisconsinite for more than 20 years now and her fictional Monster Hunter Mystery series takes place in Door County and other parts of Wisconsin. Her upcoming book, Beast of the North Woods, is related to a murder in Rhinelander allegedly committed by a hodag. We also talked about the joys of being an ER nurse, dealing with publishers, and bigfoot in northern Wisconsin.

Beth Amos will be speaking at the Rhinelander district Library on Saturday, April 20 at 11am and all are welcome. More info at https://tockify.com/rdlcal/detail/477/1713628800000

More information on Beth/Annelise/Allyson, check out her website

https://bethamos.com/

