If These Woods Could Talk: A WXPR Community Podcast

Bob Vig - That's What Vig Ced, Part 2

Published February 28, 2024 at 11:34 AM CST
Welcome to the second half of our Ced Vig feature. This was recorded in the RDL meeting room in December, as a kickoff event for the Rhinelander District Library Foundation’s annual Ced Vig Holiday Book Fund. If you did not listen to part 1, that was mainly Bob Vig speaking about his father. In this part, we will hear more from attendees at that event who took turns sharing their own stories.

You are listening to If These Woods Could Talk, a production of The Rhinelander District Library and part of the WXPR Community Podcast Project, an initiative to amplify community voices. More info can be found at wxpr.org.

