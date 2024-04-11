Recollections with Betty Preu

Today’s recording comes to us courtesy of Oneida County 4H-er, Claire Ably. Claire tells us:

"This is my great-grandmother, Betty Preu, who lived from 1924-2018. She and my great-grandfather, Henry Preu, moved to a house on Enterprise Lake near Elcho in 1980. Henry volunteered at WXPR as a DJ for a classical music segment every Wednesday for several years in the 1980s to early 90s (he died from cancer in 1993). WXPR gave Betty this framed photo & playlist after he died. Betty also talks about her love of nature and her enjoyment of Ced Vig’s nature column in the newspaper that she’d read every week. This interview was recorded in December of 2017 when Betty was 93 years old. My cousin, Scott, is speaking to her on this part of the recording. I have his permission to submit this, too."

Thanks to Claire and Scott for conducting the interview; Emily for sending it in; and thank you to Betty for sharing your memories. Enjoy a few recollections from Betty Preu.

