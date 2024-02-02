Bob Vig - That's What Vig Ced, Part 1

In early December the Rhinelander District Library Foundation kicked off its annual Ced Vig Holiday Book Fund with an appearance of the namesake’s son. Bob Vig spoke about his late father whose life was impactful in his community, wherever he made that community. Ced was an educator, a school superintendent, and a naturalist. This is part 1 of our first 2 parter here on If These Woods Could Talk, and this will primarily be Bob’s recollections of his father. Part 2 will have more stories from audience members who knew and very clearly admired Ced.

