If These Woods Could Talk: A WXPR Community Podcast

Mitch Mode - The American Birkebeiner

Published February 20, 2024 at 3:20 PM CST
This conversation with Mitch Mode was recorded on Tuesday February 20, a day before the start of the American Birkebeiner ski event, traditionally held between Cable and Hayward, Wisconsin. Obviously the weather this year has been unusual to say the least. With a few adaptations to the course this year, the event is still “ON”, and Mitch will be skiing in his 46th consecutive American Birkebeiner.

If These Woods Could Talk is a production of The Rhinelander District Library and part of the WXPR Community Podcast Project, an initiative to amplify community voices. More info can be found at wxpr.org.

