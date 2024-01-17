Butch Mattek - Pour Some Sugar Camp On Me

This episode is the first that was recorded as part of If These Woods Could Talk. Born in Sugar Camp, Butch Mattek has made a career for himself in music, touring regionally with bands like Premiere and Bad Influence. So climb aboard the Pickle and let’s hit the road with Butch.

If These Woods Could Talk is a production of The Rhinelander District Library and part of the WXPR Community Podcast Project, an initiative to amplify community voices. More info can be found at WXPR.org.