Coach Scandin - WVC Football History

In this episode of If These Woods Could Talk, we hear from Jeff Scandin, who spent most of his career as a teacher and football coach in Rhinelander. He stopped by to talk about the history of high school football in the Wisconsin Valley Conference, which he says was once as tough and talented as any conference around.

If These Woods Could Talk is a production of The Rhinelander District Library and part of the WXPR Community Podcast Project, an initiative to amplify community voices. More info can be found at WXPR.org.