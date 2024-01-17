Mike Haney - Six Years in Rhinelander

In this edition of If These Woods Could Talk, we hear from Mike Haney. Mike lives in Texas these days, but he spent a few formative years in Rhinelander. I reached out to Mike after I saw a contribution of his to a Rhinelander-centric Facebook page. I hope you enjoy his recollections.

If These Woods Could Talk is a production of The Rhinelander District Library and part of the WXPR Community Podcast Project, an initiative to amplify community voices. More info can be found at WXPR.org.