© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Michigan's top court urged to quickly address abortion ban

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published June 27, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT
Michigan Supreme Court
Michigan Supreme Court Facebook

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging the Michigan Supreme Court to quickly determine whether abortion will be legal in the state.

Lawyers made the plea in a court filing Friday, a few hours after the U.S. Supreme Court ended a national right to abortion.

Abortion in Michigan is legal — for now — because a judge in May suspended a 1931 law that made it a crime.

Whitmer has been urging the state Supreme Court to swiftly settle the issue by reaching over the lower courts and declaring the law illegal under the Michigan Constitution.

In May, the Supreme Court asked for more information.

Several parties met an early June deadline to file documents.

Abortion opponents say the old law is valid and should stand.

Tags

Politics & Government WXPR Newsabortionwomen's healthmichiganCourt
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content