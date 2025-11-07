Governor encourages Wisconsinites to watch out for each other during government shutdown

Wisconsin’s Governor urges state residents to watch out for those whose resources are being strained.

Concerns exist about impacts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program due to the federal government shutdown.

Governor Tony Evers says Wisconsinites are helpers by nature.

“Let’s make sure to take care of each other,” said Evers.“Whether that’s volunteering at a food pantry or dropping off a meal for a neighbor, donating items for those in need, or supporting a nonprofit organization in your community.”

Evers says there are resources that can help.

“Any Wisconsinite who needs additional food or baby formula, help with utility bills, or access to any number of resources to be safe and well can reach out to 211 Wisconsin either by dialing 2-1-1 or by going online to 211wisconsin.org.” said Evers.

“You can also text your ZIP code to 898211 to get connected to local resources. And if you’re already enrolled in Medicaid or FoodShare, we’re encouraging folks to go to ACCESS.WI.gov to make sure your phone number, email, and mailing address are up to date so you don’t miss out on any benefits or updates.”

The Women Infants and Children or WIC program in Wisconsin does remain available, and based on current information, it appears November benefits will available as well.

During the government shutdown, WIC members can use their WIC benefits, attend WIC appointments, and do not need to take any action.

Medicaid and BadgerCare Plus members still have coverage to get the care and services they need. For updates, visit the Medicaid News page.