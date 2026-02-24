Expansion expected for law addressing 'Sextortion' in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Assembly passed a measure allowing victims of sextortion and their families to sue for damages, including wrongful death.

Mosinee Representative Brent Jacobson says the issue remains front-and-center for Wisconsin after the death of Bradyn Boehn and others who have fallen victim to the scam. “This is on our radar and we are going to continue to move forward with whatever tools we can provide to [show] we are taking this seriously and people shoudl stay out of Wiscosnin if they are going to be doing this,” said Jacobson.

The measure clarifies Wisconsin law, allowing victims to sue for damages if they become permanently injured while attempting suicide. It also allows families to bring a wrongful death lawsuit against a perpetrator if someone kills themselves after falling victim to sextortion. “We want to make it clear in state statute, should it ever be questioned in court, that this is a cause of action that you can bring in this situation- connecting the death to the act of extortion.”

Sextortion involves a victim sending intimate photos, often through a messenger app like Kik or Snapchat, to someone else who then threatens to release them if the victim doesn’t pay money. Those who engage in the tactic often target teens and young adults, then threaten to release the photos to their parents.

Jacobson expects the measure to pass in the Senate without issue after it passed the Assembly 98-1. He also expects more action on sextortion in the future, with others working on bills that would require schools to teach students how to recognize sextortion and protect themselves from it. “We want to educate our children, our parents, and our teachers about what this is, how quickly it can transpire, and to be on the lookout for it.”

Bradyn’s Law was signed last December at the Greenheck Turner Community Center in Weston, following its introduction by local lawmakers, including Jacobson, Pat Snyder, and Jesse James. The signing took place less than a year after Bradyn took his life after falling victim to sextortion in the spring of 2025.