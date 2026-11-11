Veterans Day marked November 11th

Veterans Day is marked November 11th.

About 300-thousand veterans live across Wisconsin.

Governor Tony Evers reflected on the sacrifices of veterans as the country marks its 250th anniversary this year.

“Today, we reaffirm our commitment to our veterans,” said Evers. “We must never turn our backs on them, and we thank them for the service and sacrifice on behalf of our state and nation. As we reflect on the past 250 years and look forward to the next 250, we must always remember those who answered the call to serve and that our nation endures today because of them.”

Evers says we still have work to do to ensure our military and veteran community gets the support it needs.

“That includes investments in education, employment, and job training,” said Evers. “It includes supporting mental health services, peer-to-peer recovery, and treatment. “And it includes expanding the Veterans and Surviving Spouses tax credit and investing in housing because our nation’s heroes should never have to worry about having a roof over their heads.”

Governor Evers proclaimed Nov. 11, 2026, as “Veterans Day” and Nov. 5-11, 2026, as “Veterans Recognition Week” in Wisconsin.