© 2024 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The first tornado to hit Wisconsin in February was spotted

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published February 9, 2024 at 8:10 AM CST
Pixabay.com

The first-ever tornado in February was spotted Thursday just south of Madison, the National Weather Service confirmed.

It was the first tornado ever for the state of Wisconsin during the month since records have been kept, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Rock County officials, in the area where the tornado was reported, received reports of about 25 buildings, power lines or other structures damaged.

There were no immediate reports of injuries though, Mark Elland, a shift supervisor at the Rock County 911 center, told the Wisconsin State Journal. He said there had been “numerous reports of tornado activity, funnel clouds,” including reports from law enforcement of a tornado touching down in several areas of the county.
Tags
Wisconsin News TornadoSevere weatherweather
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Up North Updates
* indicates required
Related Content