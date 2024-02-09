The first tornado to hit Wisconsin in February was spotted

The first-ever tornado in February was spotted Thursday just south of Madison, the National Weather Service confirmed.

It was the first tornado ever for the state of Wisconsin during the month since records have been kept, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Rock County officials, in the area where the tornado was reported, received reports of about 25 buildings, power lines or other structures damaged.

There were no immediate reports of injuries though, Mark Elland, a shift supervisor at the Rock County 911 center, told the Wisconsin State Journal. He said there had been “numerous reports of tornado activity, funnel clouds,” including reports from law enforcement of a tornado touching down in several areas of the county.