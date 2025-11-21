Students help to decorate Wisconsin's State Capital Holiday Tree

Students across Wisconsin help decorate the State Capitol Holiday Tree by making ornaments.

Governor Tony Evers says the theme this year is “The Learning Tree”.

Evers says kids are being asked to create handmade ornaments that celebrate the people who help them learn.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate 2025 the Year of the Kid during this holiday season than by giving thanks and gratitude to all those who are on the frontlines of doing what’s best for our kids across our state every day. It’s important that we recognize all those who play important roles in our kids’ lives and help them learn, grow, and be the best people they can be,” wrote Gov. Evers in a letter sent to students and educators.

“So, I’m really excited to announce that the theme of the 2025 Wisconsin State Capitol Holiday Tree is ‘The Learning Tree’ to honor our educators, administrators, custodians, librarians, child care providers, school bus drivers, food service staff, and so many others who play a critical role in helping ensure our kids can bring their best and fullest selves to the classroom to learn each and every day.”

The Capitol Holiday Tree is displayed in the rotunda of the Wisconsin State Capitol building throughout the holiday season.

This year’s tree was harvested in Oconto.

All students and families are welcome to submit ornaments for “The Learning Tree” and should mail ornaments by Fri., Nov. 21, 2025, to:

Emily Gorman

Wisconsin Department of Administration

Division of Facilities and Transportation Services

17 West Main Street, Suite 119

Madison, WI 53703

Students are asked to make ornaments from non-breakable material. They must be strong enough to hold up during shipping and to be handled while the tree is being decorated. It is recommended that students do not use fragile items or paper cutouts that may tear easily, and that ornaments are 4-6 inches in size and are made from a color that contrasts with the color of the tree so they can easily be seen and enjoyed by all visitors. Please attach a ten-inch loop of ribbon or string from which each ornament will hang.