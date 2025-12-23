Wisconsin DOT reminds people to drive sober as holiday traffic is expected to hit new record high

AAA projects more than 122 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between December 20 and ending January 1.

This year’s forecast is a 2.2% increase over 2024, surpassing last year’s record of 119.7 million travelers.

In Wisconsin, nearly 2.5 million people are expected to travel, mostly by car.

The good news for those travelers, gas prices are lower than last year with the national average dipping below $3 per gallon for the first time in four years.

Dec. 23 and the days between Christmas and New Year are expected to be the busiest travel periods.

With so many people on the roads, Wisconsin State Patrol is ramping up its effort to get impaired drivers off the road. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign boosts efforts to educate and enforce Wisconsin’s impaired driving laws through New Year’s Day.

During the last holiday season, there were 403 crashes involving impaired drivers in Wisconsin. Those incidents killed nine people and injured 169 others.

“With the holiday season underway, we are urging drivers to plan ahead before celebrating to keep Wisconsin’s roads safe,” Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan said. “Every crash caused by impaired driving is preventable. We are increasing efforts to keep impaired drivers off the road, but we need drivers to make responsible choices and consider others before getting behind the wheel.”

An Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) conviction can cost around $10,000, including fines, court costs, lost time at work, higher insurance rates and vehicle services.

A driver can also lose their license and vehicle because of an OWI conviction.

Wisconsin State Patrol urges people to always drive sober.

