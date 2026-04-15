Heavy rains strain dams in Northeast Wisconsin

Excessive flooding is the scene in Waupaca County, as well as Waushara and Shawano. In Big Falls, the dam is holding, thanks to the effort of over 75 people who are using sand bags to try to improve the condition of the dam.

“We’ve created embankments around the edges of the dam, to stop that from cresting and going around. I’m happy again to report it’s holding, our efforts are working. We’ve probably hauled in 12 to 15 truck loads per side of that dam,” said Zach Van Aston, Director of Waupaca County Emergency Management.

Residents of the area were appalled at the sight, with the water affecting roadways and buildings in the area.

“The way it’s coming down here I’ve never seen it this bad in my life. I don't know what kind of damage all that pressure can do,” said Randy Lee Krake, a Big Falls resident.

Just to the northwest of Big Falls in a town called Marion, flood damage occurred to many streets and houses, with some residents evacuating their homes last night and this morning.

“The entire basement is flooded, all the way up to the second to last step. Had a couple of neighbors kayaking around helping out Alliant Energy shutting off the utilities and stuff like that. Busy day,” said Mark Ramos, a Marion resident.

The flooding is still keeping some residents out of their homes. The dam in Marion was pressured, but also held up. The mayor assured residents the situation is under control.

“We got about four and a half inches of rain in about two hours. We’re dealing with a lot of water here. The dam is in great shape, we are actually gaining ground where the water is starting to drop,” said Chris Goke, Mayor of Marion.

Other areas affected were Tigerton, Split Rock, and Little Falls. In Big Falls, the crews are continuing to improve the status, and are hopeful the oncoming rain will not affect it more.