Flooding caused by heavy storms can impact the safety of private wells

Those in areas hit by heavy rain need to make sure private water wells did not get impacted.

The DNR says heavy rains can impact drinking water quality.

Flood waters and runoff contain bacteria and other contaminants that can affect private water supplies.

Wells located in pits, basements and low-lying areas are especially susceptible to contamination.

If you experienced flooding or notice a change in your water quality, you should assume the well is contaminated.



Stop drinking the water and find an alternate source of safe water.

Disinfect your well. This procedure is best done by a licensed well driller or pump installer with the expertise and equipment.

Before resuming water consumption, sample the well after pumping and disinfection to ensure its safety.

Even without obvious signs of flooding, a well can become contaminated. The DNR’s Recommendations for Private Wells Inundated by Flooding webpage provides information on how to test and disinfect a private well after a flood event.

Private well owners are encouraged to test their wells annually for bacteria and nitrates to ensure the water is safe to drink. The DNR's Wells webpage provides more information on bacteriological contamination of drinking water wells and lists of licensed well drillers, pump installers and labs certified to analyze water samples.