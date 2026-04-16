Governor declares State of Emergency due to impacts of severe weather

Governor Tony Evers has declared a State of Emergency in Wisconsin due to flooding and other impacts of severe weather.

The Governor’s Office says storms began moving through the state on April 13th, bringing devastating winds, tornadoes, hail, and heavy rainfall.

The storms resulted in flooding, structural damage, evacuations, and power outages throughout the state of Wisconsin.

“After severe storms that swept across the state and more still to come, it is critical that we ensure our communities have access to every available resource to help local folks and families in need and secure essential infrastructure,” said Gov. Evers.

“We are grateful to all of the neighbors, emergency and first responders, local partners, and volunteers, who are already working to support each other, respond to damages, restore essential services, and ensure that homes, buildings, and other important structures are as secure as we prepare for more severe weather to come. I encourage Wisconsinites to be sure to stay alert, look out for your neighbors, and take good care of each other as these storms continue moving across our state.”

The National Weather Service has confirmed three tornadoes across Central and Southeastern Wisconsin.

In the Village of Shiocton in Waupaca County, the Village President has ordered a large-scale evacuation for all Shiocton residents until further notice.

Residents were told to get out by 3:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The evacuation order said water is rising rapidly and is expected to get worse over the next few days.

They said if people did not evacuate Shiocton, they probably would not be able to help them.

In Shawano County, berms needed to be constructed at the Balsam Row Road dam.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said berms appear to be holding and doing their job.

Water levels did remain elevated, and the water had begun to cover the concrete platform portion of the dam.

They said efforts of the Shawano County Highway Department were critical in protecting the dam.

The National Weather Service said the area of New London and approximately 8 miles southwest along the Wolf River is being evacuated due to dangerous flood waters.

A number of roads in the Fox Valley area are closed due to flooding.

Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources said it was watching levees around Portage as the Wisconsin River rises.

As of Wednesday morning, the river there swelled to nearly 19 feet, about 2 feet over flood stage, and could rise to about 20 feet.

Cars were stranded in high floodwater on a highway in Milwaukee and video shared by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel showed a woman and child being rescued from a vehicle.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office posted online to urge people not to drive in southeast Wisconsin.