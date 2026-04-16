Statewide tornado drills canceled

The annual statewide tornado drills scheduled April 16th have been canceled.

The decision comes as many locations around Wisconsin are dealing with the impacts of bad weather, leaving emergency management and first responders strained.

ReadyWisconsin determined going ahead with the drill would strain already stretched resources.

“While tornado preparedness is critically important, our immediate priority is on the safety and recovery of those impacted by these recent storms,” said Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Greg Engle.

“We recognize the value of these drills, but at this time, our communities need the flexibility and focus on real-world responses.”

The drills will not be rescheduled.

ReadyWisconsin encourages people to still be informed about tornado safety, review personal emergency plans, and remain vigilant year-round for potential severe weather and tornadoes.

Resources and guidance on tornado safety can be found at https://readywisconsin.wi.gov/tornadoes/.

The next statewide tornado drills for Wisconsin are scheduled for April 15, 2027.