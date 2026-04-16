© 2026 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Statewide tornado drills canceled

WXPR | By John Burton
Published April 16, 2026 at 6:49 AM CDT
Picture of a tornado
en.wikipedia.org Daphne Zaras

The annual statewide tornado drills scheduled April 16th have been canceled.

The decision comes as many locations around Wisconsin are dealing with the impacts of bad weather, leaving emergency management and first responders strained.

ReadyWisconsin determined going ahead with the drill would strain already stretched resources.

“While tornado preparedness is critically important, our immediate priority is on the safety and recovery of those impacted by these recent storms,” said Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Greg Engle.

“We recognize the value of these drills, but at this time, our communities need the flexibility and focus on real-world responses.”

The drills will not be rescheduled.

ReadyWisconsin encourages people to still be informed about tornado safety, review personal emergency plans, and remain vigilant year-round for potential severe weather and tornadoes.

Resources and guidance on tornado safety can be found at https://readywisconsin.wi.gov/tornadoes/.

The next statewide tornado drills for Wisconsin are scheduled for April 15, 2027.
Tags
Wisconsin News Severe weatherTornadoweatherWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
WXPR
WXPR is 100% funded by YOU.
WXPR is an independent nonprofit that is completely publicly funded. We have served the Northwoods as a trusted news source for over 40 years. Join the community of WXPR supporters today!
Donate
Related Content