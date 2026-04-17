Stevens Point among communities dealing with the impacts of flooding

Communities across Wisconsin are continuing to face rising water levels and flooding concerns.

This comes as Governor Tony Evers declared a state of emergency -- getting communities resources after our recent stretch of severe weather.

City officials in Stevens Point share what area's they are monitoring and what to expect as conditions change.

All across the area, you'll see signs evidence of severe weather.

"Iverson Park is really flooded. The Green Circle Trail has a fair amount of flooding," says Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza.

City officials say they're closely watching several trouble spots, including roads and dams.

"We were approximately 6 inches above normal level," says Justin Malin, Stevens Point Deputy Fire Marshal/EM Coordinator.

"Imagine that 57 thousand cubic feet per second coming through the dams. It's down to, I think I just looked a while ago, it's about 43. So, it's lower. But it's spring and these things happen," says Wiza.

While conditions are starting to improve, officials warn the situation can quickly change.

"With the forecast weather we'll take a look and we'll kind of evaluate those areas again tomorrow to see if we need to close anything down as far as a precautionary," says Malin.

Safety remains their top priority, especially when it comes to flooded streets and sidewalks.

"You know 'turn around, don't drown' is kind of a good saying there. So, if you encounter some flood water don't drive through them," Malin adds.

"If you do enter flood water, if you're walking anything like that, there could be a lot of debris that you can't see."

Even once the waters retreat, city officials say it could be a while before things return to normal.

"The clean up in our parks and on city property, that could take another couple of weeks. Plus we have a monster pile of brush from the damage. It's going to take a while to wood chip that," says Wiza.

They are also asking for the publics help in reporting problem areas.

"We have a lot to do right now, so it helps to know about it so report it," says Wiza."

If you see flooding or downed trees report it to city departments during business hours.