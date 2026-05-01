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Flags at half-staff on Saturday to honor the memory of fallen firefighters

WXPR | By John Burton
Published May 1, 2026 at 6:54 AM CDT
National Fallen Firefighters Memorial
National Fallen Firefighters Foundation website
National Fallen Firefighters Memorial

Flags around Wisconsin will be at half-staff this Sunday.

Governor Tony Evers ordered the more to show respect for the state’s firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty.

This weekend is the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.

“Our firefighters run toward danger, putting their health, safety, and life at risk to serve our neighbors during what is often their darkest hour of need. For that, we owe them an incredible debt of gratitude,” said Gov. Evers.

“On behalf of the grateful people of Wisconsin, we acknowledge and thank our firefighters and their families for their service and sacrifices, and we pay tribute to all those who have lost their lives in the line of duty in service and the loved ones who miss and mourn them every day. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten.”

In September, the Wisconsin Fire & EMS Memorial in Wisconsin Rapids will hold the Final Alarm Ceremony honoring the memory of members of Wisconsin’s fire services who have given their lives in the line of duty.

Flags will also be flown at half-staff on September 26th in honor of that occasion.
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Wisconsin News FirefiresfirefighterEversTony Eversgov. tony eversWXPR News
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John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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