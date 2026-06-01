Aging Wisconsinites push lawmakers to prioritize growing needs

A grassroots coalition of older Wisconsinites says concerns about housing, health care, transportation and social isolation are mounting for seniors across the state.

The Senior Empowerment Project is hosting summits across Wisconsin to learn more about the biggest worries facing older residents.

Marge Roggenbuck, a volunteer member of the project, said the group is hearing a consistent theme in both urban and rural communities: Many older adults lack the resources they need to age in place.

“People would like to stay in their homes. That's not always feasible,” Roggenbuck acknowledged. “We don't have enough staff for our nursing homes, so I don't know how we can possibly have enough staff that are helping people stay in their homes when they need help, but it is a priority.”

Wisconsin is facing a severe housing affordability and supply crisis but Roggenbuck said older homeowners are also worried about keeping up with property taxes and home maintenance. The group is planning an event in Baraboo in July to advocate for funding and programs to address seniors’ needs.

Wisconsin has about 1.1 million seniors today, a number projected to grow to 1.3 million by 2030. Roggenbuck noted hospital and clinic closures, coupled with a lack of available transportation, could create a cascade of problems. She added Medicaid cuts and a rise in privatized assisted living leave many seniors uncertain about whether they will be able to afford or qualify for nursing home care.

“We're all going to be there someday,” Roggenbuck pointed out. “When you go into a nursing home, but for the grace of God, there go I. We need to make sure that we have a home for every senior citizen, that we're all treated with dignity and respect.”

Roggenbuck argued people who care for seniors should also be treated with dignity and paid a sufficient wage. She emphasized seniors have diverse needs, which require personalized approaches, not one-size-fits-all solutions.

“We need for the people in the community to realize we do have ideas,” Roggenbuck underscored. “Our brains still work. We still can voice our opinions and try to get things done and make things better for all of us.”

The Senior Empowerment Project works to provide educational outreach to make sure older Wisconsinites know about services and resources currently available to them.

