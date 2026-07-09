Wisconsin moms rally for universal childcare, paid leave ahead of election

Ahead of the August primaries, a grassroots coalition of mothers is calling on candidates running for Wisconsin governor to take a stronger stance on policies to prioritize working families.

Mother Forward is advocating for universal childcare, paid family leave and increased maternal health support.

Katy Dicks, co-lead of the group’s Wisconsin chapter, said lawmakers should treat issues like childcare as essential public infrastructure rather than solely a personal responsibility.

Dicks stressed supporting young children and families is critical for long-term economic growth and stronger communities.

“Part of that is universal child care and paid leave,” Dicks asserted. “These pieces of legislation have been out there, they’ve been written, they just don’t get voted on across the board.”

The group has a new website where voters can see where candidates stand on those issues. Dicks noted they also hope to host a virtual gubernatorial forum before the Aug. 11 primary election, though only two candidates have committed to attending.

Dicks’ advocacy is rooted in her own family’s experience with high child care costs. She pointed out her family has spent nearly $170,000 so far on care for her two young children. The financial burden has contributed to credit card debt and caused them to forgo having another child, she acknowledged.

“We are contributing to the economy tenfold,” Dicks contended. “We’re also raising children that we hope and pray will be productive members of society. So we are doing our work, trying to build our communities. We’re just asking for infrastructure to help.”

Dicks argued when supportive policies are not implemented, the most vulnerable populations — particularly lower-income families, communities of color and rural areas — suffer the most. As pandemic-era childcare funds have dried up, early childhood leaders said many facilities must decide between raising tuition or closing their doors.

“The burden, again, is going to be put on families, and families can’t afford to pay more, and so child care centers can’t afford to stay open,” Dicks underscored. “We’re on the cusp of a major collapse right this moment.”

On Aug. 11, voters will choose one Democrat and one Republican candidate to appear on the November ballot.