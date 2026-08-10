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Vilas, Forest, Outagamie and Winnebago Counties included in order related to severe storms

WXPR | By John Burton
Published August 10, 2026 at 7:23 AM CDT
Tornado damage in Menasha
Tornado damage in Menasha

Vilas and Forest Counties are included in an executive order from the Governor meant to protect those suffering from the impact of severe storms against price gouging.

A severe storm system last month did major damage.

Outagamie and Winnebago Counties also fall under the order, after the storm system produced an EF3 tornado in that area, along with high wind, hail and power outages.

The governor’s order declares that a period of abnormal economic disruption exists in the state of Wisconsin.

Gov. Evers is directing the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) to enforce prohibitions against price gouging on everyday essentials and lodging. 

“Folks who’ve just lost their family homes and businesses shouldn’t have to worry about paying outrageous prices for simple necessities like a place to sleep, food to eat, or any other everyday essentials,” said Governor. Evers. 

“My administration and I continue to work with local leaders in the Fox Cities and surrounding areas as folks and families begin to rebuild their homes, businesses, schools, and communities. For the communities that are struggling, this declaration ensures that our state agencies can use whatever tools at their disposal, including cracking down on price gouging on everyday necessities, to help folks get back on their feet.”

For more consumer protection resources or to file a complaint, visit DATCP’s Consumer Protection webpage at ConsumerProtection.wi.gov or contact the Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 422-7128 or DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov. DATCP is also reminding Wisconsinites to practice caution when seeking repairs for their homes and businesses.
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Wisconsin News EversGovernor EversSevere weatherTornadoWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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