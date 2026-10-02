A new statewide campaign seeks to raise awareness about domestic violence and connect people with resources.

In 2024, Wisconsin saw a record number of domestic violence deaths, claiming the lives of 99 people.

That’s according to End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin’s most recent annual report.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers talked about the concern during his weekly radio address.

“Wisconsin, we have some serious work to do, “said Evers. “No community is immune from these challenges, and an issue of this magnitude needs a statewide response.”

Evers discussed the newly launched “Real Love is Respect” prevention campaign in partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

“Through this campaign, the state is investing $200,000 to help ensure Wisconsinites all across our state know the signs of abuse, how to get help, and ways to support a loved one who needs help,” said Evers.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

People who have domestic violence concerns of their own or have concerns about a friend or loved one can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788 for free, confidential support available 24/7. The hotline is available in more than 140 languages via an interpreter. To learn more about domestic violence prevention or to find additional resources, go to RealLoveIsRespect.wi.gov.