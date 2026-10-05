Deadline to get pardon requests in to the Governor's office

Those seeking a pardon from Governor Tony Evers need to get their request in.

October 5th is the deadline to submit an application for a pardon to get considered before the end of Governor Ever’s term in January.

“Reinstating the pardons process and offering over 2,000 second chances to folks across our state has been one of the most important undertakings of my administration, and I am incredibly grateful to every person and member of the Pardon Advisory Board who has dedicated their time, effort, and expertise to fulfilling this worthy mission,” said Gov. Evers. “I encourage folks who are interested to apply by the deadline and sincerely hope to see this good work continue in earnest in the years ahead.”

A pardon is an official act of forgiveness that restores rights lost when someone is convicted of a felony, including the right to serve on a jury, hold public office, and hold certain professional licenses.

A pardon does not expunge court records.

Under Executive Order #30, individuals convicted of a Wisconsin felony may apply for a pardon if they completed their sentence at least five years ago and have no pending criminal charges.

The governor’s Pardon Advisory Board continues to review pardon applications, and the office will process as many applications as possible by the end of the term.

Gov. Evers granted another 210 pardons earlier this summer, bringing his total number of pardons granted during his time in office to 2,237.

The pardon application, instructions, and answers to frequently asked questions about the pardon process can be found on the governor’s website.