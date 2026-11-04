Eagle River voters approve term limits

Eagle River residents came out strongly in favor of putting term limits in place.

74 percent of Eagle River voters were in favor of an ordinance to create term limits for the mayor and those serving on the city council.

The proposal limits those offices to no more than four consecutive two-year terms.

They would then need to sit out six years before running again for that office.

508 Eagle River voters were in favor, with 177 opposed.

The exact language of the Eagle River term limit referendum is below.

PROPOSED CHARTER ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING TERM LIMITS FOR THE OFFICES OF MAYOR AND ALDERPERSON

Referendum Question

Shall the City of Eagle River adopt a charter ordinance creating Section 2-105 of the Eagle River Municipal Code to establish term limits for the offices of Mayor and Alderperson by:

1. Limiting service as Mayor or Alderperson to four consecutive two-year terms;

2. Requiring a six-year period before a person who has served four consecutive terms may again serve in the same office;

3. Prohibiting a person who has served four consecutive terms as Mayor from immediately serving as an Alderperson, and prohibiting a person who has served four consecutive terms as an Alderperson from immediately serving as Mayor; and

4. Counting terms served both before and after enactment of the ordinance when applying these term limits