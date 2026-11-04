Minocqua J1 referendum fails

A referendum to exceed revenue limits has failed in the MHLT or Minocqua J1 school district.

57 percent of voters were opposed to the referendum, which asked for $3.5 million annually to cover increased operational costs and building maintenance that has been put off.

It’s the first time in 20 years the district has ask voters about increasing property taxes to help cover the costs of running the district.

MHLT District Administrator Robert Smudde had pointed to a decline in student enrollment, higher prices for vendors, and needed building maintenance as some of the top reasons why the district went to referendum.

He said revenues were not keeping up with costs.

2,509 voters opposed the referendum, with 1886 in favor.

The exact language of the referendum question is below:

Shall the Joint School District Number 1, Towns of Minocqua, Hazelhurst and Lake Tomahawk, Oneida County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $3,500,000 beginning with the 2027-2028 school year, for recurring purposes consisting of operational expenses, maintenance expenses, and debt service for capital improvements?