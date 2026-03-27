WXPR Voter Guide: Spring Election 2026

The Wisconsin Spring Election is Tuesday, April 7.

This spring, all county board seats are up for re-election. There is an open seat on the Wisconsin State Supreme Court. Locally, people may also have races for mayor, city/town boards, schools boards, and referendums.

Find your polling place here . Polls will be open on April 7th from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. You need to bring a photo ID with you to vote.

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Candidate and Referendum Information

All voters will see the Wisconsin Supreme Court race as well as a county supervisor race on their ballot. Depending on where you live, you may also see races for mayor, school board, town boards, city council or referendums.

You can see what will be on your ballot at My Vote Wisconsin.

Supreme Court Race

Two state Court of Appeals judges are running in the 2026 election for an open seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Maria Lazar and Chris Taylor will debate at 7 p.m. CT on April 2.

It will be streamed on WISN and air statewide on other ABC affiliate stations including WAOW in Wausau. WISN will also livestream the debate on its YouTube page.

Referendums

School Districts

The School District of Crandon and Butternut School District have operational referendum questions for voters.

How Crandon's will appear on the ballot:

Shall the School Board of the School District of Crandon be authorized to exceed the revenue limit under Section 121.91 of the Wisconsin Statutes by an amount of $1,250,000 for the 2026-2027 school year and $1,250,000 each year for the 2027-2028, and 2028-2029 school years on a nonrecurring basis for the purpose of paying District operation costs as provided in the forgoing resolution?

You can learn more on the School District of Crandon website.

How Butternut's will appear on the ballot:

BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of the School District of Butternut, Ashland and Price Counties, Wisconsin that the revenues included in the School District budget be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $500,000 per year for four years, beginning with the 2026-2027 school year and ending with the 2029-2030 school year, for non-recurring purposes for paying the ongoing operational expenses of the school district.

Learn more on the Butternut School District website.

Municipal

The City of Tomahawk is asking voter about increasing the tax level to cover day-to-day services.

Here is how the question will appear on the ballot:

Shall the City be allowed to increase the city’s tax levy for 2026 (to be collected in 2027) by 20 percent, which would increase the City’s levy by $276,760 over the past year's levy, for a City tax levy of $1,660,563, the increase to be used for funding day-to-day services (salaries, supplies, utilities, insurance, etc) to maintain city services and to manage budget shortfalls from inflation?

You can learn more on the City of Tomahawk website.

The Town of Hackett is proposing this question to voters:

Question: Shall the person holding the office of the combined office of the town clerk and town treasurer in the Town of Hackett be appointed by the town board?

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In the April 7 election, there are nearly 200 races within the seven county listening area for WXPR. This includes all county supervisor seats, some town board, school boards, city councils, and a couple of mayor races. Of these, only about 30 are contested. More than two dozen have nobody running at all.

WXPR emailed a candidate questionnaire to the contested mayor races (Rhinelander, Tomahawk, & Merrill) as well as all candidates running for a county supervisor position in Vilas and Oneida Counties. The following are responses we received:

Candidate Questionnaire Steve J. Hass, Running for Merrill Mayor. Why are you running for this office? I’m running for re-election because I believe Merrill is on the right track, and I want to keep that momentum going. Over the past few years, we’ve seen real growth in housing, with 47 new homes, 7 duplexes, and multiple apartment buildings taking shape across the city. Projects like The River apartments and new developments near the hospital and Riverbend Trail are helping meet demand and keep our community moving forward. We’ve also brought new energy to our community spaces. The fairgrounds have become more active than ever, hosting events like ATV races, flea markets, and Food Truck-a-Palooza. With the addition of a new campground and upgraded facilities, we’re making Merrill a more welcoming place for visitors and residents alike. Local businesses continue to grow and invest here. Companies like Lincoln Windows and Zastrow the Beer Man have expanded, and new businesses like A&W, Louis Alberto’s Taco Shop, and Emerald Boba Café have opened their doors. We’re also looking ahead to more additions, including Dunkin’ and Ace Hardware. That kind of growth shows confidence in our community. A big part of our progress comes from working together. We’ve partnered with groups like the Boys & Girls Club, the Bierman Foundation, and local organizations such as the Rotary, Lions, and Optimist Clubs to support programs that benefit our families and kids. We’ve also worked with the Fab Lab on projects that bring creativity and pride into our city. As Mayor, I’ve focused on leading with respect, common sense, and accountability. I believe in being accessible with set office hours, an open door policy, listening to residents, and making sure City Hall works for the people. Strong communication and teamwork have been key priorities for me. Looking ahead, we need to keep growing while staying responsible with taxpayer dollars. That means smart planning, careful spending, and making decisions that set Merrill up for long-term success. What experience will you bring to this office? I first got involved in public service in 2004 when I was elected to the Merrill City Council, serving until 2014. During that time, I worked on a number of committees and was chosen by my fellow council members to serve as City Council President from 2008 to 2014. In 2018, I returned as the 2nd District Alderman and was re-elected in 2020. In 2022, I was honored to be elected Mayor. I’ve also had the opportunity to serve on the Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce Board and the Lincoln County Economic Development Board, and I regularly attend Merrill Area Development meetings to stay actively involved in the continued growth of our community. What guides your decision making process? When I make decisions for our city, I focus first on the needs of the people. At the same time, I keep a close eye on the city’s budget to make sure we’re spending wisely. I think carefully about how each decision will affect both today’s taxpayers and those in the future. My goal is to balance growth and development with smart financial choices, so our community can keep thriving without putting too much burden on residents. By keeping people’s needs and the long-term health of the city in mind, I work to make decisions that benefit everyone in Merrill, now and for years to come. Joshua Raith, Running for Oneida County Supervisor, District 2. Why are you running for this office? I believe Oneida County has a ton of opportunities to grow, both in community as well as economic development. It is my goal to work together collectively to further advance the community and its residents. Furthermore, being able to speak with and gather my constituents ideas and values is really my strategy. I want people to know, that your voice matters. To me, this position should be the voice of the people within its own district, rather than my own agenda. Transparency. Without it, there will be no change, and change is what we need. What experience will you bring to this office? As far as political, not much. In my opinion, that’s a plus. I’m not out for gains, I’m not here to make friends, I’m simply here to offer my voice for the people in my district. Aside from my lack of political experience, I do however have many years of leadership experience under my belt. I’ve led teams and organizations, both in my career as well as the community. I have no problem taking point on a task, and seeing it through until the end. What guides your decision making process? Facts, experience, morals and transparency. Four pillars I plan to stand on. I will routinely engage in community discussions on a variety of topics. Back-door politics is the way of the past, that it’s time we rid our community of. I believe knowing what topics to bring to the people, and the follow-through on the discussion, will be the way I achieve success in my role. Andrea Sheppard, Running for Oneida County Supervisor, District 4. Why are you running for this office? With the retirement of the current board member from district four, I was approached to see if I’d be interested in running. As someone passionate about contributing to the community, I decided this would be a good opportunity for me to serve, as well to represent the perspectives of the younger population of our community. What experience will you bring to this office? I am an 11 year resident of the city of Rhinelander and have experience running a small business as an owner of The Hilgermann Center on Brown Street downtown. I also am landlord to multiple downtown businesses, and it is important to me that a vibrant downtown and thriving business is supported. I also have experience working for many years as an accompanist in the music departments of our middle and high school, and more recently have been involved in the mental health days in partnership between the middle school, ArtStart and local artists. Presence in our schools equips me with greater understanding of the needs of the families and young people in our community. As a mom of three children, I have been an active user of many local resources such as the library, public parks and local nature reserves, and this gives me an understanding of the value these public systems have in our community, particularly to young families. It’s important to me that our county supports businesses and young families and that we offer robust community resources. I bring the experience of involvement in these areas from within the city of Rhinelander. What guides your decision making process? My decision making process will be guided by the information presented to me as a board member, my experiences and relationships within the community, and the desires and opinions shared with me by constituents in my district. Mary Roth Burns, Running for Oneida County Supervisor, District 9. Why are you running for this office? I am a long-term resident of the Town of Pine Lake and I want to represent all of my neighbors and other Pine Lake residents to voice their concerns to the County Board. What experience will you bring to this office? As I stated, I am a long-term resident of the Town of Pine Lake. My daughters attended Pine Lake Elementary, James Williams Junior High, and Rhinelander High School. I have worked in different businesses in Rhinelander before going to law school at UW Madison. I was a circuit court judge in Oneida County for almost 12 months, so I have seen many of the issues that Oneida County residents face. What guides your decision making process? First, the law. Second, common sense. Third, the opinions and needs of the people that I represent. Fourth, budgetary restraints. Keven Mahner, Running for Oneida County Supervisor, District 11. Why are you running for this office? I'm running for office because I believe the current incumbent is not the voice of the people I on the other hand will be the voice of the people and vote the way the people want me to vote that's why they elect you for that office all too often I have seen the non-transparency and the underhanded things that have been going on with the current incumbent. I stand behind our Veterans and Volunteer Fire Fighters unlike Robb Jensen who's own wife publicly stated in a town board meeting that she doesn't want volunteers fighting her house fire!! Transparency and integrity is what is needed. What experience will you bring to this office? I will bring a good leadership style I've been on the Crescent volunteer fire department for 15 years more than half of that has been as Chief I know how to balance the budgets and I know how to lead I first had to learn how to follow before I could lead. I've had many supervisor as well as manager positions and know how to make decisions based on fact. What guides your decision making process? Facts rather than emotions. I believe if I'm representing the people then I must vote they way the majority wants even if that differs from my opinion. We the people not I do what I want. Michael Tautges, Running for Oneida County Supervisor, District 18. Why are you running for this office? If anyone has talked with me at any point in the last two years, they know that I absolutely love the work I get to do on behalf of the voters in Oneida County. No line of work has ever instilled a greater sense of pride, and I genuinely enjoy every minute of every single meeting, and committee I get to be a part of. Whether it is my role in public safety, economic development, regional planning, transit, tourism, libraries, or workforce development, I look forward to serving on behalf of the taxpayers for another two years. What experience will you bring to this office? In this term as Oneida County Board Supervisor, I currently serve on eleven distinct committee appointments, and I have actively taken on additional committee work when presented with the opportunity. This has also included attending innumerable meetings outside of those expected — not just at the local level, but across the state, and the occasional conversation with legislators at the State Capitol itself. Outside of governmental roles, I also serve on the Minocqua Fire Department, and have a seat on the Board of Directors for several local non-profits, including the Minocqua Area Visitors Bureau, where I advocate for our local community daily. What guides your decision making process? My primary focus is always fiscal responsibility, and much of my time is spent reading the latest statistics or reports on the economy. In addition, as evidenced by my answers to the previous questions, my interests also place me at the forefront of many local conversations, where I do my utmost to be both available, and responsive to inquiries from the public. These discussions give me regular insight into the current sentiments of many in Oneida County, and in turn I often convey these experiences in policy conversations with other officials across the state. Kyle Kilbourn, Running for Oneida County Supervisor, District 12. Why are you running for this office? I love living in the Northwoods and want to keep it that way. The County Board plays a crucial role in shaping how our land is developed and preserved. It’s vital that we safeguard our environment from threats like metallic mining, PFAS contamination, and wake boating. These concerns have been brought to the board’s attention, and the community is calling for action. We need a supervisor who is actively engaged, attending board and committee meetings regularly. I am committed to being the voice that represents you, listening to your concerns, and taking decisive action to protect our Northwoods. I’m running to ensure your voice is heard and your interests are prioritized. What experience will you bring to this office? With a background in both healthcare and retail, I am well-prepared to contribute effectively to the County Board. My experience in handling complex data within large companies and non-profits will be crucial for addressing the evolving needs of our county government. I have a knack for turning data into practical solutions, such as designing zoning areas that cater to young families and retirees. As a first-generation graduate with a bachelor’s degree in life sciences and a PhD in Product Design, I have led teams to improve products and services in various fields. My problem-solving abilities are strengthened by my commitment to listening to those impacted by decisions. As a resident of Woodboro and an outdoor enthusiast, I am enthusiastic about bringing my expertise and dedication to public service to the County Board. What guides your decision making process? Growing up in a small, rural town, I learned that hard work is essential. My parents, like many others, dedicated themselves to blue-collar jobs, instilling in me the value of finding solutions to everyday challenges. This foundation has shaped my career as a product designer, where I focused on solving complex issues and fostering collaboration to develop practical, common-sense solutions. My career involved listening to multiple stakeholders, from medical practitioners to delivery drivers and collaborating across departments from engineering to operations. My decision-making process is guided by a combination of evidence-based analysis, community engagement, and structured, transparent processes.This approach ensures long-term stability and builds public trust. Michael MacKenzie, Running for Vilas County Supervisor, District 4. Why are you running for this office? I've always had a strong sense of commitment to serve my community. My parents instilled this in me by the examples they set serving and volunteering in their community. I'm hopeful that from experiences I gained serving on the board and my work experiences over my lifetime can make a contribution to my district and the taxpayers in Vilas County. I received encouragement from many others within my district to run again as well which led me to run one more term. I'm hoping that in some way that will encourage others to serve in the future. What experience will you bring to this office? I have a strong work ethic, and hope that the experiences I've gained from life, being respectful of others, and having learned working together with others from all walks of life can provide greater positive benefits for our community. I gained helpful experiences from working in my community as a law enforcement officer. I worked as a WI State Trooper (5.5 yrs in WC WI and in the Fox valley area before becoming a WI conservation warden for 20 years, my last several years in Vilas County. I have a Bachelor of Science degree, major-Biology, minor-Chemistry from UW-Oshkosh. I still help teaching WI DNR Hunter Safety and Snowmobile Safety education classes in Vilas County. I've been an active certified WI DNR safety instructor for 30 years. What guides your decision making process? The sense of responsibility to work within budgets and to be financially disciplined and responsible. Vilas County has very dedicated, knowledgeable and experienced employees and department heads. It's important to support them, they are front and center in providing services to the public and keeping everything running for the taxpayers. Supporting County staff is cost effective. Following State, Federal and County laws governing what we are able to do is important in making decisions also. I have a strong ethical sense of right and wrong, and I'm not beholden to special interests. Input from the businesses, taxpayers, residents and landowners are all important to have before making decisions. Working to make residents know and feel comfortable and welcomed in being involved in the decision-making process is important. The more people working together in making decisions the better. Aron Houdini, Running for Vilas County Supervisor, District 18. Why are you running for this office? I’m running for Vilas County Board Supervisor because I believe deeply in the future of Vilas County and the strength of the communities that call it home. This region isn’t just where I live—it’s what I’m passionate about. From our pristine lakes, silent sports, wildlife, recreational sports, Vilas County represents a way of life worth protecting and growing. Tourism is the backbone of our local economy, and I’ve dedicate much of my career to promoting everything that makes the Northwoods special. I’ve seen firsthand how strong, strategic tourism efforts can support local businesses, create jobs, and sustain our communities year-round. As a Vilas County Supervisor, I sit on the Tourism Committee, I want to continue advancing smart, modern approaches to tourism that honor our traditions while embracing new opportunities. At the same time, I recognize a growing challenge: the disconnect between generations when it comes to community involvement. Many younger residents want to contribute but don’t always see a clear path to engage. I want to help bridge that gap—bringing fresh energy, new ideas, and better communication to local government. I’m running to be a voice that connects people. A voice that values both progress and preservation, a voice that works to ensure Vilas County remains not only a beautiful place to visit, but a thriving place to live, work, and raise a family for generations to come. What experience will you bring to this office? I bring more than 20 years of hands-on experience working with and volunteering for local governments, giving me a strong understanding of how decisions at the county level directly impact our communities. Throughout that time, I’ve worked alongside boards, committees, and community leaders, learning how to navigate challenges, build consensus, and move initiatives forward in a way that benefits residents and local businesses alike. As the Executive Director of the Land O’ Lakes Chamber of Commerce, I’ve gained important experience in tourism, economic development, and community engagement. I’ve led efforts to grow membership, increase visibility for our region, and promote Land O’ Lakes, and Vilas County as a premier destination. This role has strengthened my ability to communicate effectively with a wide range of audiences—from local residents and business owners to regional partners and visitors—ensuring that ideas are clearly shared and collaboration remains strong. My background in tourism has given me a unique perspective on the importance of balancing economic growth with preservation of our natural resources and quality of life. I understand what it takes to market a destination, support small businesses, and create opportunities that benefit all of Vilas county. In addition, I hold a Masters degree in Political Science from the University of Louisville, which has provided me with a solid foundation in government, policy, and public service. Combined with my real-world experience, this education allows me to approach issues thoughtfully, strategically, and with a long-term vision. I am prepared to bring practical experience, strong communication skills, and a deep commitment to Vilas County to the role of County Supervisor. What guides your decision making process? My decision-making is guided by a deep sense of responsibility—to my family, my community, and the future of Vilas County. As a father, I think constantly about the kind of community we are building for the next generation. My son attends Northland Pines School, and that personal connection keeps me grounded in the real, everyday impact of the choices we make at the county level. Every decision I consider is filtered through a simple but important question: will this make our community stronger, safer, and more sustainable for our kids? With over 20 years of experience volunteering in local government, I’ve learned that good decisions come from listening first. I believe in hearing all sides, respecting different perspectives, and making informed choices based on facts, long-term outcomes, and community input—not short-term pressures. Collaboration and transparency are essential, and I strive to ensure that people feel heard and included in the process. Working with the public so closely, I’ve seen how critical it is to balance economic growth with preserving the natural beauty and character of the Northwoods area. Tourism is vital to our economy, but it must be managed thoughtfully so that it enhances—not overwhelms—the communities we call home. I approach decisions with a focus on sustainability, opportunity, and respect for the land and lifestyle that make this region special. My educational background in Political Science from the University of Louisville provides a strong foundation in governance and policy, but it’s my real-world experience that drives my approach. My background in law enforcement has taught me to focus on practical solutions, clear communication, and accountability. I believe in making decisions that are not only effective today but will continue to benefit Vilas County for years to come. Above all, I am guided by a commitment to service, a respect for our Northwoods heritage, and a vision for a future where our communities continue to thrive. Joseph Muehlbach, Running for Vilas County Supervisor, District 15. Why are you running for this office? To give back to my community What experience will you bring to this office? 35 years in the private sector, 4 years on the Conover Twon Board and 4 years on the County Board What guides your decision making process? What is in the best interest of the County and the people we serve. Lake Edwards, Running for Vilas County Supervisor, District 13. Why are you running for this office? I am seeking re-election to continue serving the residents of Vilas County and the Town of Cloverland. I am proud to bring both proven experience and fresh perspectives to the County Board, and I look forward to building on the progress we’ve made together. What experience will you bring to this office? Having served as a Vilas County employee for nearly seven years, I bring a unique 'on-the-ground' perspective to the Board. I understand how our departments work and what they need to succeed. This experience allows me to have informed conversations with county staff and make better decisions for the people of Cloverland and Vilas County. What guides your decision making process? I make decisions based on evidence and reality, not on feelings or outside influence. Because I understand the inner workings of our county, I look at every issue through two lenses: how it impacts our residents and how it affects the staff tasked with delivering those services. By prioritizing facts over rhetoric, I ensure that Vilas County remains a well-run, efficient place to live and work. Gerald Burkett, Running for Vilas County Supervisor, District 19. Why are you running for this office? I believe in giving back and making Vilas County a better place to live. I grew up here and want to leave Vilas County a great place to raise a family. What experience will you bring to this office? Four years as County Chair; 8 years as a county supervisor, 30 plus years as a city councilman. What guides your decision making process? My faith and the people. Questions about the candidate questionnaire? Please email News Director Katie Thoresen, katie@wxpr.org. Rhinelander Mayor Race On Thursday, March 12, WXPR and WJFW hosted a Rhinelander Mayoral Candidate Forum at Nicolet College. Incumbent Mayor Kris Hanus and Alderperson Tom Barnett answered questions from moderators and audience members. You can listen and watch the forum in its entirety: Election Community questions range from ethics to arts at Rhinelander Mayor Candidate Forum Alderperson Tom Barnett is challenging incumbent Mayor Kris Hanus. The two answered questions recently at a candidate forum hosted by WXPR and WJFW. Listen • 1:02:15 back to the top Voter registration Voters can check their registrations status on the My Vote Wisconsin website . If you’re not registered, it will share ways you can. Voters can register at the polls on election day. April 3rd is the last day to register at your local clerk’s office (though this can vary depending on open hours). Absentee ballots In-Person Absentee Voting began March 24 and runs possibly through April 5, depending on your local clerk’s office hours. The last day to request an absentee ballot for most people is April 2nd. Indefinitely Confined and Military have until April 3rd. It is recommended that voters request it as soon as possible. Ballots need to be received by 8:00 p.m. on election day. Those received after (even if they’re postmarked before) will not be counted in Wisconsin. You can also hand deliver the ballot to your clerk’s office or polling place. Looking ahead The general election is November 3rd, 2026. This one will include the 7th District Congressional Race as well as Wisconsin Governor. There will be a primary as needed on August 11th, 2026. back to the top Facebook

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