Northwoods residents wave goodbye to tourists at the end of the Labor Day weekend

Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, or at least the summer tourism season for the Northwoods. In Arbor Vitae, Minocqua, and Hazelhurst, locals gathered for their annual tradition of saying farewell to their summer neighbors.

While tourists head south with their campers, boats, and memories of summer, those staying here say: thank you, and see you next year.

“This is what we call our wave party, but we consider it a gratitude party for all the tourists that come up here that keep us all in business,” said Laura Stein Dahlstrom, Owner of The Nest Bar and Grill.

Mike and Amy Harty, owners of A&M UTV Rentals, find it important to thank those who provided business over the summer months.

“It gives an opportunity to say goodbye to the wonderful tourists that have been here all through the summer, and have really benefited so many businesses up here,” said Mike Harty, Owner of A&M UTV Rentals.

The Harty’s have felt the real impact tourism has on their business.

“Our UTV business just skyrockets during this time of year. I mean these people that come up here are the ones that pretty much sustain and keep so many businesses in business,” said Mike Harty.

The Wisconsin Department of Tourism reported that in 2025 tourism in Oneida County brought in a record $408 million in economic impact, with visitors spending $314 million. The numbers show just how much the Northwoods has to offer.

“There’s so many things to do from boating, golfing, ATV, UTV, hunting, fishing. It’s got something for everyone,” said Amy Harty.

In case you missed locals waving on the side of the road, Laura has a final message for visitors.

“I just want to say thank you everyone for a very very wonderful summer,” said Stein Dahlstrom.

It won’t be long before the tourists return, ready for more fun.