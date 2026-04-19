More than a dozen tornadoes hit Wisconsin Friday

Recovery efforts go on after more than a dozen tornadoes tore through Wisconsin Friday night, including one that did major damage in the Marathon County Town of Ringle.

At least 75 homes were damaged in the Town of Ringle, with some being completely destroyed.

Damage was also seen in Weston.

No major injuries were reported, although some people had to be rescued from their basements after the tornado went through.

The National Weather Service says the Ringle tornado was an EF3 on the enhanced Fujita Scale.

It was estimated the Ringle Tornado had wind speeds up to 145 miles an hour and was on the ground for a stretch of 13 miles.

A different tornado also did some damage in far southeastern Lincoln County, according to information posted by the Pine River Fire Department.

That storm damaged multiple buildings in the Town of Pine River.

The National Weather Service confirmed that storm was an EF1 tornado.

It had wind gusts up to 110 MPH, was on the ground for a total of 15 minutes and traveled a little over four miles.