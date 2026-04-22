More than $120,000 donated so far to help with tornado relief

More than $120 thousand dollars has been donated so far to help with tornado relief efforts in Marathon County.

The Town of Ringle was hit by an EF-3 tornado Friday, damaging or destroying more than 140 homes.

The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin said the money has been contributed to their Emergency Relief Fund to support individuals and families impacted.

“We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of generosity,” said Tim Parker, President and CEO. “This is a powerful reflection of how deeply people care about their neighbors and their community.”

The money is now being used to address urgent needs such as cleanup efforts.

Conversations are underway to identify longer term needs.

The community foundation is working closely with community partners and convening a local advisory committee.

This group includes individuals directly connected to the Ringle area and those involved in response efforts, helping guide decisions so resources are coordinated, responsive, and focused on the greatest needs.

“We know there is urgency, and we share that urgency,” said Parker.

“At the same time, we have a responsibility to ensure every dollar is used in a way that truly helps people, both now and as recovery continues.”

Immediate needs such as cleanup and stabilization are being addressed now, while conversations are underway to identify longer-term needs that may emerge in the weeks and months ahead, including mental health support and assistance for families experiencing delays in insurance recovery.