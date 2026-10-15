Lights of the Northwoods needs volunteers to help set up displays

Lights of the Northwoods brightens the holiday season, but it takes a lot of work to set up.

Volunteers are being sought to help with the effort every Saturday in October and November.

Those who want to help out should meet at the Little League Building inside Hodag Park in Rhinelander.

The morning shift starts at 9:00 a.m. and the afternoon shift at noon.

Money raised by the annual holiday display supports local food pantries and nonprofit organizations.

Lights of the Northwoods is a local, volunteer-led nonprofit that transforms Hodag Park on Boom Lake into a holiday destination each December.

The work begins long before the lights come on. Volunteers work throughout the year to build and repair displays, test lights, organize supplies, and plan the park’s transformation.

Fall preparation brings that work outdoors—moving equipment from storage, installing displays, stringing lights, decorating trees, and setting up the electrical connections that bring everything to life.

Volunteers also support operations during the event and help take down and store the displays afterward.

For information, visit lightsofthenorthwoods.org.

